GALVESTON
In the three months since a Galveston police officer shot and killed a man during an attempted traffic stop, the department has not reported the shooting to the Texas Attorney General’s Office as required by state law.
Department officials said the failure to report was an oversight. Failure to file the reports can result in fines of up to $1,000 a day under the law. The department is more than 60 days late filing its report.
“It slipped through the cracks,” Galveston Police Department spokesman Capt. Joshua Schirard said. “It was a communication error and it just didn’t get done.”
Police in Texas aren’t required to release much public information after an officer-involved shooting. The state law passed in 2017, however, requires basic information about police shootings to be reported to the state.
The law requires law enforcement agencies to report shootings within 30 days. If they don’t, and the attorney general’s office notices, the state can issue a warning to the department. After that warning, the department has seven days to submit the report or else face daily fines.
The Texas Attorney General’s Office confirmed it had not received the Galveston Police Department report as of Sept. 28.
The department has released much of the same information required in state shooting reports. Still, it’s one of the few official documents departments are required to make public after a police-involved shooting.
On June 28, Galveston police officer Derrick Jaradi shot and killed Luis Argueta, 18, during an attempted traffic stop in the 5300 block of Avenue L. After the shooting, police said they found a gun at the scene but initially didn’t give a reason for why Jaradi, who has worked for the police department since 2016, fired his weapon.
A witness to the shooting later said Argueta was carrying a gun when he was shot.
One of the fields on the state’s report requires departments to state whether a person “Carried, exhibited, or used a deadly weapon,” at the time of the shooting — details the Galveston Police Department has yet to make public.
The police department’s internal investigation of the shooting still is underway, officials said. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, which conducted a criminal investigation of the shooting, has sent its findings to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office for review, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said Monday.
That investigation likely would be presented to a grand jury to decide whether Jaradi should be charged with any crimes over the shooting.
It’s possible more information about the Galveston shooting will become public.
In Galveston, the police department doesn’t make internal investigations public about officer-involved shootings if the investigation doesn’t result in discipline against the officer.
When the police department does complete an internal investigation into the use of force issue, it sends it to the city’s Civilian Review Board, an appointed group of residents, which is supposed “to determine if the investigation was sufficient and the conclusions were correct,” according to the city’s website.
The civilian review board hasn’t met since March 29, and hasn’t reviewed any internal investigations conducted in 2018, Schirard said. The city is trying to organize a meeting of the civilian review board in the near future, Galveston City Secretary Janelle Williams said.
The addition of some new members to the review board might have contributed to the lack of recent meetings, Schirard said.
Galveston’s city code that established the civilian review board requires the police department submit quarterly reports “regarding the status of all citizen complaints about the GPD or its officers received by the GPD,” to the city manager and the city council.
Because there’s been no review board meeting, and no review, the police department has not submitted any reports to the city council or the city manager’s office regarding internal investigations, Schirard said.
“Once all cases are complete, we will submit a report of all cases referred to, heard by and their recommendations,” Schirard said.
The department also hasn’t yet filed a report about the Sept. 6 shooting of Patty Maggiore, a Galveston woman who was shot during a SWAT standoff on 50th Street. That shooting is still within the allowed reporting period by the law. The department will file the state report about that shooting on time, Schirard said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2017 signed into a law a bill that instituted a fine on police departments that do not within 30 days report shootings resulting in injuries or death. That bill added teeth to a law passed in 2015 that created the reporting requirement. The new penalties went into effect in September 2017.
Supporters of the law said the fines would help ensure shootings were reported, so the state could better track, study and address police shootings. Texas did not have a central tracking system for fatal police shootings before 2015. The tracking system, and others like it in other states, was established in response to public interest in police involved shootings after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri in August 2014.
