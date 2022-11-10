TEXAS CITY
Simms Elementary School officials are crediting a program in which retired teachers help students with behavioral problems for the campus’ 30-point improvement on state accountability ratings.
Because of Operation Keep Teaching, every Texas City school district campus has a passing rating and none fall under the required improvement, officials said.
Simms improved from an F to a B on the Texas Education Agency's rating system, which is based on test scores from the spring semester this year. The campus' score had been 52 and rose to 82 after the program was launched last year, officials said.
The goal of the program is to redirect the focus of students struggling in their classes, distracting others and displaying behavioral problems, officials said.
Retired teachers work one-on-one with students to assist them in completing their school work.
Students either bring their school work out of the classrooms, or the retired teachers give students a worksheet that pertains to the lessons being taught in the classroom.
The benefit of utilizing retired teachers for the program is the experience they have in working with students who need a little bit of extra help, Simms Elementary School Principal Sharon Williams said.
“We were very strategic in the way we hired these teachers,” she said. “We didn’t want retired teachers that were too hard on students, and we didn’t want teachers who were too soft on them either.”
Five retired teachers are involved in the program, one for each grade level in the school.
The program might be one way of alleviating the ongoing teacher shortage in the country.
More than 8,600 Texas teachers retired in 2021, roughly 1,000 more than the year before, according to data from the Texas Education Agency.
Texas City ISD is the only one in the county to implement a program and only at Simms.
Educators, however, are considering launching the program at another elementary school in the district, spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
Rhonda Burke, who recently retired after 33 years of teaching, returned under Operation Keep Teaching in August.
“I am loving my post-retirement job,” Burke said Thursday as she helped three first-grade students with spelling.
The students were having trouble staying focused in class, so their teachers sent them out to the "pod," the central room shared by all of the classrooms in the first grade wing of the school.
Each grade wing in the school has a pod, which are being used by the retired teachers to carry out Operation Keep Teaching.
Harilyn McMillan, a retired La Marque High School teacher now involved in the program at Simms, came up with the idea for Operation Keep Teaching.
As a recent substitute teacher at the elementary school, McMillan was frustrated with the behavioral problems of some students, she said.
“Students would just walk out of the classroom in the middle of me teaching,” McMillan said.
“It got me thinking,” she said. “I asked Principal Sharon Williams if we could have a teacher who stays in the pod and works with students that need to be sent out of the classroom.”
Educators tested the program last year and became a part of the school's methods in August. The program is being paid for with part of about $22 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief aid the district received, officials said.
Congress authorized the aid through the American Rescue Act, which was part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The program works, but you have to be consistent and you have to love the children,” McMillan said Thursday with a handful of students working in her pod.
“I always call the students sir or ma’am,” she said. “I give them all good respect and expect they do the same for me.”
McMillan sees roughly 30 students a day, Williams said.
Retired teachers work from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. every day.
Although they never know how many students they'll see a day, they can expect at least a few, Williams said.
“Before we implemented the program, we had constant low performance,” she said. “Teachers would have to stop class for interruptions made by students every five minutes.
“The program is not meant to be punitive,” she said. “It allows for development and mentorship. We are increasing instruction in the classroom while making connections with the kids as well.”
Impressive.
