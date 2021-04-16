TEXAS CITY
City officials, firefighters, police officers, residents and a few survivors of the 1947 Texas City Disaster gathered Friday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City, to mark the 74th anniversary of the disaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 16, 2021 @ 10:57 pm
TEXAS CITY
City officials, firefighters, police officers, residents and a few survivors of the 1947 Texas City Disaster gathered Friday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City, to mark the 74th anniversary of the disaster.
Photography Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.