LEAGUE CITY
The county’s biggest city once looked far different than it does now. Once it was mostly open fields, prairie and a few farms, said Lisa Lofaro, secretary of the city’s garden club.
That all began to change about 70 years ago, when a group of local women founded the garden club with the mission of beautifying, and later, conserving League City, Lofaro said.
“I’ve been asking people to name the first three things they think of when they hear the name League City and, almost always, it’s the oak trees on Main Street, the bandstand in League Park and Helen’s Garden,” Lofaro said. “Those are all three of our projects. Without the garden club, I don’t know what this city would have been like today.”
The League City Garden Club this year will celebrate its 70th anniversary since its inception in 1949, and members have planned a variety of events and activities, Lofaro said.
League City in the 1920s had a population of about 300 people. The city’s population in January was about 106,803, up from about 102,634 at the same time in 2017, officials said.
Through all the massive growth, the city’s garden club members have dedicated themselves to preserving the local character and raising money for other worthy causes, such as scholarships, said Linda Garren-McKillip, president of the club.
“When you think back to when the club started 70 years ago, most husbands were busy in commerce and the government, leaving the wives to figure out their place in the community,” Garren-McKillip said. “They had as much power and drive as the husbands, and used it as a way to improve the city.”
Initially the women in the club were somewhat anonymous, only going by the names of their husbands, Lofaro said.
In the 1970s the group began soliciting donations to rebuild a bandstand in League Park, which eventually became the one that stands today, Lofaro said. The first bandstand was lost in the 1900 Storm and the second one fell into extreme disrepair.
In 1985, the group started raising money for scholarships, the first of which went to Greg Gripon, who now serves on the city council, Garren-McKillip said. The group in 2010 awarded another scholarship to Gripon’s son, Justin Gripon, both of whom went into the landscaping business, Garren-McKillip said.
“They both stayed in the field,” she said. “They’re part of us.”
In addition to the work raising money for scholarships and the bandstand, the garden club helped create Helen’s Garden, a lushly landscaped city park at 701 Main St., and has planted hundreds of trees during its existence, Lofaro said.
While the group is still mostly women, some men have since joined as well, Lofaro said.
“You can’t buy heritage,” Lofaro said. “You can’t buy history and old things — we need to preserve our heritage. If you take out the trees and parks, we are a city of subdivisions. The trees in our parks are our identity.”
