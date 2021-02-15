GALVESTON
Galvestonians awoke Monday morning to a wintry island where palm trees and beaches were covered with snow.
A winter storm brought rare snowy conditions to Galveston Island and parts of Galveston County, creating treacherous road conditions, leaving tens of thousands without power and stranding people at their homes.
Streets largely were quiet and empty Monday morning as islanders hunkered down for several days of expected frigid weather. Signs in the windows of many downtown businesses declared shops closed because of the freezing temperatures.
Jonte Bercy and Gaston Benson walked the snowy beach Monday morning.
Benson works in La Marque but wasn’t risking driving over the Galveston causeway, he said.
It’s cold, but Bercy wanted to see the wintry island, she said.
“We had to,” Bercy said. “It was worth it. We probably won’t see this for a few years.”
Sam Fagg’s family carefully climbed down the seawall stairs to the beach while Fagg carried down his skis.
The island residents had lived in North Carolina and Colorado before moving to Galveston about four years ago, Fagg said.
“This is the only time I’ve ever skied in Texas,” Fagg said.
Fagg climbed up on the snow-covered sand drifts piled up by the seawall and glided on his skis all the way to the water.
On the mainland, icy roads meant many residents were staying home.
League City resident Linda Myers also was staying home Monday and avoiding the roads.
“It’s cold,” Myers said. “I grew up in Pennsylvania but for whatever reason, maybe my blood thinned, I open the door and say ‘no.’”
Reporter Matt DeGrood contributed to this report.
