College of the Mainland Foundation Board President Gary Scoggin, left, College of the Mainland Foundation Executive Director Lisa Watson and Texas City Economic Development Corporation Chairman Mark Ciavaglia sign an agreement on Thursday to fund the training and education of graduating Texas City high school seniors.
The Texas City Economic Development Corp. has made a $1 million donation to College of the Mainland’s Opening Doors Promise Scholarship fund, making it possible for qualifying Texas City High School students to attend College of the Mainland without paying tuition.
(1) comment
Wow, all of them ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.