College of the Mainland Foundation Board President Gary Scoggin, left, College of the Mainland Foundation Executive Director Lisa Watson and Texas City Economic Development Corporation Chairman Mark Ciavaglia sign an agreement on Thursday to fund the training and education of graduating Texas City high school seniors.

TEXAS CITY

The Texas City Economic Development Corp. has made a $1 million donation to College of the Mainland’s Opening Doors Promise Scholarship fund, making it possible for qualifying Texas City High School students to attend College of the Mainland without paying tuition.

Michelle Aycoth

Wow, all of them ?

