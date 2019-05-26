GALVESTON
A $6.7 million project to reconstruct 25th Street from Broadway to Seawall Boulevard is slated to begin early this fall and will run through at least one summer tourist season, city officials said.
The major road project is focused primarily on street quality and upgrading utilities, but will include some drainage work as well, Assistant City Manager Brandon Cook said.
The work should last a little less than a year and a half and likely will start in September, Cook said.
The street is a major corridor for traffic, and the city’s planning on implementing a traffic plan, he said.
“Like any plan, it can be tweaked,” Cook said. “We’re planning on leaving at least one northbound lane and one lane southbound open.”
The roadwork will continue through the summer season, when traffic on the major corridor is heavy, and through the popular festival Mardi Gras, when parades typically travel up 25th Street.
The contractor, Main Lane Industries Ltd, is accustomed to working through festival conditions on the island, but specific construction modifications haven’t yet been discussed, Cook said.
In addition to roadwork, the project aims to rebuild the cracking sidewalks around oak trees with more flexible material, Cook said.
“It’s less rigid than concrete,” Cook said. “It’ll enable the roots from the trees to grow.”
The project likely will be an inconvenience, but it’ll be worth it if it can alleviate drainage issues, said Angela Brown, president of the San Jacinto Neighborhood Association.
The neighborhood is east of 25th Street.
“If you want to get things fixed, we’re going to have to live through the fixing,” Brown said. “We’ve lived for so many years needing this infrastructure rehab. I’m just grateful that it’s getting redone.”
But the project could affect people trying to get to J. Bangle’s Silk Stocking Gallery, 1124 25th St., owner J. Bangle said.
“Hopefully, when they shut down 25th Street, they do a much more expedient job,” Bangle said. “Hopefully, they’ll do it in stages.”
He hopes his customers will have easy access to his store because they often have to carry in large pictures to get framed, Bangle said.
“If you can’t get things like that in and out, it’s going to hamstring my business quite a bit,” Bangle said.
Nearer to the project’s start date, the city plans to convene an informational meeting for residents and those who own businesses along 25th Street, Cook said.
The project also plans to install electrical outlets for decorative holiday lights from Harborside to Seawall Boulevard, Cook said.
The city is paying for the project through general obligation bonds approved by voters in 2017 and with water and sanitary sewer certificates of obligation, according to city documents.
