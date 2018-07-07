TEXAS CITY
For years, College of the Mainland’s enrollment numbers were on an upward trend, but enrollment has dropped this year, and college officials are putting the blame squarely on Hurricane Harvey, which in August flooded thousands of homes in the county, disrupting students’ lives.
Enrollment at College of the Mainland has grown about 21 percent during the past 10 years, according to college data.
During the fall 2008 semester, 3,561 students were enrolled. By the fall 2017, enrollment had grown to 4,328.
But student enrollment dropped to 4,046 for the spring 2018 semester, the college’s Senior Research Analyst Amber Lummus said.
During the spring 2017 semester, 3,913 students were enrolled, a 3.3 percent difference compared to the spring 2018 enrollment.
Because of the decrease in enrollment, the college might file an insurance claim, college spokeswoman Ruth Rendon said.
“I’m told the college has a meeting with the insurance company on July 18,” she said. But information about how much the claim is was not immediately available, Rendon said.
The college could be applying for business interruption insurance, which is a type of insurance that covers the loss of income a business suffers after a disaster.
Nobody can deny Harvey created issues for the college, trustee Rachel Delgado said.
“I don’t think anyone could see it any other way other than Harvey didn’t allow us to achieve the increase in enrollment,” she said.
Officials have argued expanding the campus is necessary to keep pace with increasing student enrollment.
Voters in November will decide on a $162.5 million bond referendum to improve facilities and build three new buildings at College of the Mainland.
Trustees in June approved in a 6-0 vote calling an election Nov. 6 for a bond issue to finance several capital projects, including a new building to house science, technology, engineering and math programs, a new industrial careers building and a new student success building.
The largest portion of the referendum — about $138 million — is proposed for the three new buildings.
The rest of the bond would go toward renovations and expansions at the fine arts building, physical plant and technology upgrades, officials said. The police station, technical vocation and administration centers would be demolished under the bond proposal, officials said.
The majority of the college’s students come from Texas City and Dickinson, a city particularly hit hard by Harvey, so it makes sense the storm caused enrollment to decline, Delgado said.
“Texas City is the biggest and Dickinson is the next,” she said. “Dickinson was completely wiped out, so, that of course makes us vulnerable. We want to make arrangements and make things more flexible for students. We did a lot of that to address the situation.”
Enrollment in the past few years has shown a positive, increasing trend, and the college continues to serve more students, Delgado said.
“We can tell we are reaching more students,” she said. “I can’t tell you what the number we anticipated was versus the number that occurred. But we were still able to get a lot more but not as much as we hoped for.”
