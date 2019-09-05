LA MARQUE
There are still traces left of what the Wayne Johnson III Community Center once was.
There’s still a kiln in the old pottery classroom and notices on the walls informing people how to book rooms for private events. The light-switches still work.
Two years after Hurricane Harvey, however, the building is mostly down to the studs.
The community center in Carbide Park, 4102 Main St., wasn’t flooded like many buildings were during the storm.
The damage was mostly from wind-driven rain, rather than flooding, according to the county. Rain from the six-day storm leaked through the building’s metal, seamed roof, soaking ceiling tiles and floors.
The rain also soaked the dry wall and produced mold. The mold was picked up by the air-conditioning system and was spread throughout the building, according to the county.
Late last year, county officials said they hoped the community center would be reopened by now.
But as of August, the Federal Emergency Management Administration had only obligated about $5,000 to replace the contents of the community center.
Another request, to help pay for the reconstruction of the building is still being processed by FEMA, according to the county. When that paperwork is completed, the county can finally begin rebuilding.
The project is hardly alone in its wait for approval. The federal agency is still processing more than two dozen projects for repairs to county buildings and damaged roads.
Since the August 2017 storm, FEMA has obligated about $1.1 million to the county for Harvey-related reimbursements, a fraction of what the county anticipates receiving.
Until the federal agency approves the projects, repairs have to wait, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said.
“It’s making it hard for us to establish what we can do,” Henry said. “It’s very frustrating for us.”
That it takes the federal government a long time to approve funding for disaster-related work is no surprise, Henry said.
Just last month, the city of Galveston celebrated the opening of a new downtown fire station, which was built using recovery money obligated after Hurricane Ike in 2008.
The city council approved building the fire station in 2015, more than seven years after the storm.
Similarly, the county hopes to complete its final Hurricane Ike projects sometime in 2020, Henry said.
The county is not the only local government waiting for federal agencies to release money related to Hurricane Harvey and other natural disasters that happened in 2017 and 2018.
Of the $26 billion awarded to Texas in disaster aid since Harvey, $16 billion has been obligated and $7 billion has been spent, according to FEMA.
That’s in line with national trends. Of the $107 billion awarded to more than a dozen states and territories over the past two years, $57 billion has been obligated and $34 billion has been spent, according to FEMA.
Spending that has been approved can be difficult to see in some cases.
In Dickinson, the city hardest hit by Harvey’s floods, crews have been making temporary repairs to the city’s broken streets until funding for more permanent work becomes available, City Administrator Chris Heard said.
“We’re on step one-dash-P,” Heard said. “We have to get to Z and then go step two, which has 26 minor steps, too. Then step three has 40 minor steps. It’s just the procedure that is laid out in the federal registry.”
The city was still working to determine how much money it will need for street repairs, Heard said.
Dickinson plans to spend $9 million on three projects funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program. That money was awarded not long after Harvey.
It will be used to widen a tributary of Gum Bayou and to improve drainage on a pair of city streets. State officials have almost completed vetting the projects, Heard said. When that’s done, the city can award contracts for the work, he said.
The $9 million is not all of the post-Harvey that Dickinson will get, Heard said. But it will be a while before the city knows how much money it will receive from a second round of federal funding, also meant for mitigation projects, he said.
Other projects are supposed to be funded through $4.3 billion in federal disaster mitigation block grants first allocated to Texas in February 2018, just six months after Harvey.
It was only last month, however, that the housing department issued rules about how that money could be spent, which had to happen before local governments could move forward with projects.
Even the release of the spending rules doesn’t mean that the mitigation projects will start soon. The rules mean the Texas General Land Office, which is managing the distribution of most of the funds, must now write an action plan for use of the money.
The state action plan is subject to a public comment process, and the final document must be translated into multiple languages before it can be approved.
That process could take up to nine months to complete, according to the land office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.