The family of a Pakistani foreign exchange student who was killed in the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School has joined the list of people suing the parents of the accused shooter.
Attorneys representing Abdul Aziz and Farah Naz, parents of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, filed a request to intervene Nov. 28 in the ongoing lawsuit against Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos, according to the document.
Sheikh was 19 days away from returning to Pakistan after nine months away from her family when she was shot nine times in the head, face and shoulder, the intervention asserts.
“There were many warnings that their son harbored violent and hateful impulses and was a danger to himself and others,” the motion asserts. “Had the defendants heeded the obvious warning signs and prevented their son from accessing their firearms, Dimitrios Pagourtzis would have been unable to access their guns to murder 10 of his classmates and teachers and injure 13 more.”
Authorities have charged Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, a junior at the high school, in connection to the shootings.
The accused showed interest in previous school shootings and the father, Antonios Pagourtzis, gave several interviews in which he said he was concerned leading up to the events of May 18, but never did anything, the motion asserts.
The original lawsuit filed May 24 on behalf of Rosie Yanas and Christopher Stone — parents of Christopher Jake Stone, 17 who was killed in the attack — accuses Pagourtzis’ parents of negligence in failing to teach him respect for life and for allowing him access to firearms.
The lawsuit is seeking more than $1 million in damages and has since grown to include other parents, according to court documents.
LETTUCE LAWSUIT
A Galveston County woman is suing Texas grocery company H-E-B, seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages for injuries she claims to have sustained in a fall.
Attorneys representing Robin Westphal filed suit against H-E-B Grocery Co. on Nov. 28 in the 405th District Court in Galveston County, asserting the plaintiff fell on a piece of iceberg lettuce and injured herself while visiting a Friendswood store in June.
Westphal was near the hummus section close to the deli when she slipped on the lettuce and landed forcefully on the floor, severely injuring herself, according to the lawsuit.
The defendant has not yet responded to the suit, court records show.
BUSINESS INTEREST
Two former business partners are suing a League City olive salesman, asserting he has refused to pay them $82,500 for their interest in the business.
Attorneys representing Harris County residents Clayton Evans and Anna Faye Evans filed suit against David Quartaro, of League City, Nov. 28 in the 405th District Court, seeking less than $200,000 in relief.
The two men reached an agreement with Quartaro in August that they would sell their interest in Sicilian Village LP, which was previously Sicilian Village LLC, in exchange for $82,500, the lawsuit asserts.
But while the two men delivered on their side, Quartaro has not wire transferred the $82,500 to them, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendant has not yet responded to the suit, court records show.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
One trial is set for Galveston County courts this week, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
The 122nd District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Robert Harlan Johnson, 55, on one count of sex offender’s duty to register with previous convictions.
