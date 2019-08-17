SANTA FE
Determining whether the man accused in the shooting deaths of 10 people at Santa Fe High School last year is competent to stand trial will be a difficult, and ultimately subjective task, experts say.
“It’s really just a matter of belief, typically by a psychiatrist, about whether they can functionally assist in their defense,” said William Kelly, a professor of sociology at the University of Texas, specializing in criminology and criminal justice.
“For instance, do they have a psychosis keeping them from understanding reality? The whole point is not an affirmative defense, but more that we need a timeout here to get this person treated with the goal to eventually bring them back into a courtroom.”
A Galveston County judge last week signed off on an order to have Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 18, evaluated by a psychiatrist, and the process will be anything but straightforward, according to those with knowledge of the system.
Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder of multiple people and aggravated assault of a public servant. He’s accused of killing 10 people and wounding 13 others inside Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.
Pagourtzis’ attorneys filed a motion Monday asking for a competency hearing, arguing his mental state had deteriorated in recent months.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office did not file a motion opposing the evaluation.
The psychiatrist, Victor R. Scarano, has until Sept. 13 to determine whether Pagourtzis is able to consult with his attorney and reasonably understand the proceedings against him.
Nick Poehl, one of Pagourtzis’ defense attorney, said he was confident the psychiatrist would find in his favor.
“If the evaluation is fair, yeah, we’re pretty sure,” he said.
A competency examination is not the same thing as pleading insanity, both Poehl and Kelly said.
“It’s very subjective, but then psychiatry is subjective,” Kelly said. “You’re looking at symptoms and categories and trying to put a label on someone.”
Once the psychiatrist makes a decision, the district attorney’s office could appeal it, at which point there would be a competency hearing, First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
If Pagourtzis is ultimately found incompetent, then the court is required to send him to a mental health facility for a maximum of 120 days, at which point he will return before the court for a competency restoration determination, Petroff said.
If still found incompetent, attorneys have several options, Petroff said. But for a violent offense, the state can seek to have him committed to a maximum security unit.
Pagourtzis could then be reexamined at any time if the state, defense or facility requests it, Petroff said.
The proceedings could delay Pagourtzis’ trial, which is scheduled to begin in February in Fort Bend County, though prosecutors do appear to be working quickly to try to save the trial date, Poehl said.
Pagourtzis’ fate could ultimately be tied to whether he’s also ruled incompetent to stand trial for 11 federal charges leveled against him in April. Those charges are sealed, because Pagourtzis, under federal law, was considered to be a minor when the shooting happened.
Pagourtzis is being represented by a federal public defender. It’s unclear whether that attorney also is asking for a competency hearing.
