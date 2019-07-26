Sonny's Stolen Planters

Lawrence "Junior" Puccetti stands in the doorway between the bases for two stolen planters in front of his restaurant, Sonny's Place in Galveston on Friday, July 26, 2019. 

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

GALVESTON

Thieves this week stopped by Sonny’s Place and not for a burger and a beer.

On Sunday night or early Monday morning, someone stole two large cement planters from the doorstep of the popular 19th Street restaurant.

“They were painted blood red,” said Sonny’s owner Richard Puccetti.

The planters were filled with living plants from Puccetti’s mother’s funeral, held at the end of 2018.

“They were 2 feet tall and really heavy," Puccetti said. "This had to be planned.”

Puccetti speculated someone drove up, loaded the planters into a truck and took off.

Sonny’s Place was closed for a time over the winter after the funeral — Puccetti’s mother died Dec. 18 — and afterward the family was overwhelmed with flowers and living plants from friends and customers, Puccetti said.

“Our lady next door has been repotting them for us,” he said. “She’s really good with plants.”

Puccetti’s father, Lawrence, better known as Junior and best known for scaring customers by squirting them with a trick mustard bottle, has had some health problems in recent months but is fine now, Puccetti said.

But between the theft, Junior’s health and rising costs for liquor licenses from the city, county and state, it’s been a rough year so far, Puccetti said.

“We were following up on a great year; we were on the Travel Channel in 2018,” he said.

“It’s just been one thing or another since Mom died.”

The Puccetti family has owned the popular burger joint since 1944.

Kathryn Eastburn: 409-683-5257; kathryn.eastburn@galvnews.com.

