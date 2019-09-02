LA MARQUE
After a weekend shooting that killed a 19-year-old man and wounded another man, more than a dozen residents gathered Monday to talk about ending violence and fostering a safer environment for young people.
Imam Tyerre Boyd of Masjid Al-Fattah mosque, 2611 Texas Ave., called the meeting after a Sunday night shooting that left Derrick Phillips, 19, dead and wounded Joe Puentes.
There should be many meetings to discuss programs people can implement to help and protect La Marque’s youth, Boyd said.
Phillips and Puentes were in car stopped at an intersection on Vauthier Street near FM 1765 about 8 p.m. Sunday when three men approached and began firing into the car, La Marque Police Department spokesman Lt. Chad Waggoner said.
Phillips, who was a passenger of the vehicle, died and Puentes, the driver, was still hospitalized Monday night, Waggoner said.
Police had identified three suspects in the shooting and expected that charges would be filed, but they had not been as of Monday, Waggoner said.
People gathered at the Monday evening event called for programs that would lead youth away from violence.
“Community is not about brick and mortar,” Boyd said. “It’s the human beings.”
It’s time to unite different groups around La Marque, make phone calls and have meetings to end violence and reach out to young people, resident Tracie Steans said.
Steans serves with Keep La Marque Beautiful and other nonprofits, she said.
Two months ago, her brother-in-law was shot, Steans said.
“The crime is still going on,” Steans said. “We need to organize.”
It’s about changing the way people think, said Lee Clark, who runs a chess club for youth.
“We’re just trying to save young minds,” Clark said.
People need to work together to make changes that end the violence, Boyd said.
“The time is urgent,” Boyd said. “We’ve had these experiences too many times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.