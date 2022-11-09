DICKINSON
A criminal investigation is underway into former city officials related to code enforcement and allegations by some residents of official oppression and intimidation, the city said.
“The city of Dickinson, in coordination with sister agencies, is proceeding with a full criminal investigation into the actions of Kevin Edmonds, in his position on the city’s board of adjustments, and his wife, Tammy Edmonds, in her position as code enforcement officer for the city,” city officials said in a Nov. 4 statement.
The city in its announcement also warned a media consultant representing the Edmonds likely would commence a campaign of what it called misinformation to intimidate the city in dropping the investigation.
“But the claim will be that there was an illegal quorum when the city manager, the city attorney, the private investigator who is handling the case, and three council members met in advance of a public meeting to remove Kevin Edmonds from his position on the board of adjustments,” according to the statement. “The consultant claims that City Manager Theo Melancon and city attorney Justin Pruitt met Aug. 9 in an illegal quorum to discuss the case with three other members of the council to remove Edmonds from his position on the board of adjustments.”
The city didn’t name the media consultant, but Wayne Dolcefino of Dolcefino Consulting on Wednesday confirmed it was his firm and he had been conducting an investigation into corruption in Dickinson for more than a year.
Mayor Sean Skipworth called Dolcefino’s claims an attempt to strong-arm the city into dropping the investigation.
“The meeting, which included a private investigator, who would be required to report impropriety, was to inform him on what he could and could not say during the public hearing and to ensure the investigation was not compromised.”
But Dolcefino on Wednesday countered the city didn’t follow proper procedures in hiring a private investigator.
“Damn right we’re investigating Dickinson,” Dolcefino said. “We are investigating political retaliation by the city against Kevin Edmonds. The private investigator was brought on with no council vote, we could find and no invoice bills. It is possible the city manager hired him.
“The city attacks any attempt to get information before we actually can do anything. The mayor is a vindictive, angry little guy.”
The city offered few details about the reasons for investigating Kevin and Tammy Edmonds, who also no longer works for the city.
“Because this is an ongoing investigation into a criminal matter, we cannot say much other than that the investigation is looking into misconduct and official oppression,” Skipworth said. “Complaints and concerns from citizens are taken seriously by the city and action will be taken to hold those accountable who commit wrongdoing.”
Official oppression is crime under Texas Penal Codes, when a public servant acting under color of his office or employment commits an offense intentionally and subjects another to mistreatment or to arrest, detention, search, seizure, dispossession, assessment, or lien that they know is unlawful.
The law also covers when a public servant intentionally denies or impedes another in the exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege, power, or immunity, knowing their conduct is unlawful or intentionally subjects another to sexual harassment. Official oppression is a class A misdemeanor in Texas and carries a maximum possible fine under of up to $4,000 and jail time of up to one year.
The board of adjustments hears appeals from people contesting the decision of a zoning enforcement officer.
Although the Aug. 9 meeting occurred, it wasn’t afoul of Texas Open Meetings Act laws, the city said. The city has a seven-member council, and four members would have had to be present to violate the act, according to the release.
After Edmond’s release from the board of adjustments, the city received several public information requests for the security camera footage, which officials said would have exonerated the council members. But the city couldn’t immediately produce the video because it was copied over to preserve server space.
The city learned a city employee had a copy of the video and unlawfully withheld it from the city, according to the city’s statement.
Jennifer Namie of law firm Olsen & Olsen LLP, which is representing the city, on Wednesday released the videos showing Melancon, Skipworth and Pruitt meeting.
“We have been trying to get video footage from the city for over seven weeks,” Dolcefino said. “The mayor needs to stop being such a baby. The city first denied there was a tape, then clarified ‘no employee’ has the tape. We filed a criminal complaint and it was finally released Wednesday.”
