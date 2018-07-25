Clear Lake Shores, which has has been without a city administrator since February, is preparing to extend a $90,000 offer to an Indiana man to fill the position.
On Tuesday, the council selected Brent Spier, town manager in Seelyville, Ind., after interviewing two finalists Tuesday in an executive session, Mayor pro tem Amanda Fenwick said.
The city council also Tuesday approved the $90,000 offer to Spier, Fenwick said. The offer also would include additional benefits.
“We are excited at the thought of finally having this process completed and the position filled,” Fenwick said.
Spier has been Seelyville’s town manager since 2002. He has overseen a renovation of the town’s water system, from 70 miles to 110 miles, and $9 billion in infrastructure improvements, according to his resume.
Clear Lake Shores has been without a city administrator since council members ended the employment of George Jones in February. Jones’ salary was $93,000 at the time, city officials said.
City council members emphasized at the time that Jones was not terminated.
Jones had been ill, and the council approved a $61,034.37 separation package, which included six months of pay and benefits, in March, officials said.
Following that decision, the council hired former Friendswood city official and consultant Ron Cox for about $18,000 to oversee a search for Jones’ replacement, Fenwick said.
Cox took the initial applicants and narrowed down the list to about 25 candidates to present to the council, Fenwick said.
“Then we further narrowed that list down to 10 candidates and then three finalists we intended to interview,” Fenwick said.
Those three interviews were scheduled for Tuesday, but one candidate dropped out right before the meeting, Fenwick said.
The city council has agreed to hire one city employee to handle both administrative duties and economic development tasks, officials said.
Clear Lake Shores has a population of 1,200 residents who pay no property taxes. The city relies on sales taxes to operate.
“Brent indicated he was interested but that he would need to talk with his wife,” Fenwick said. “Our intention is that hopefully he accepts the offer, and we can finalize it at the next meeting.”
The city council’s next scheduled meeting is Aug. 7, officials said.
