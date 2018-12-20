GALVESTON
A $9 million plan to reconstruct 45th Street has businesses looking forward to the finished product but concerned about the interim effect on their customers.
In addition to rebuilding the roadway, the project is meant to improve drainage and increase the walkability of the north-south corridor with sidewalks, bicycle lanes and accessibility ramps, according to project reports.
While the Galveston City Council approved a base bid of $9 million, the cost won’t exceed $10.1 million in 2017 general obligation bonds and water and sanitary sewer bonds, according to reports.
The project, from Seawall Boulevard to Broadway, should begin in February and last about a year, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Business owners are looking forward to the finished product, but in the meantime customer parking could be an issue, said Sara Asocar, owner of Mi Abuelitas Mexican Restaurant, 1728 45th St.
“It’s going to be hard on me,” Asocar said. “It is going to be an issue.”
She worries construction might take longer than expected, but hopes the project improves drainage along the street, she said.
Some owners worry the project won’t make a huge dent in the drainage problems, said Peggy Cornelius, owner of Tom’s Thumb Nursery and Landscaping, 2014 45th St.
“I am pretty sure the infrastructure of the island is so bad that all the money spent and time taken from businesses will result in little change in the overall drainage problem,” Cornelius said.
Others remain optimistic the project will provide some solutions.
“That really impedes on our business in a bad way when we get a heavy rain,” said Karen Milasincic, owner of Knapp Flower Shop, 1122 45th St. “The cosmetic portion of it, that’ll be nice but that’s not my number-one concern.”
But construction could cause problems for employees who come and go all day to make deliveries, Milasincic said.
The city plans to phase the work so at least one lane of traffic is open, Barnett said.
The roadwork has long been a request of constituents, District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle said.
“Hopefully, it will provide some relief to some of the drainage issues,” Hardcastle said. “Hopefully, this will inspire some of the property owners to invest in their properties and improve their aesthetics.”
The work is an effort to improve access along the north-south corridor, Barnett said.
The city already has completed repairs on some of these streets such as 69th Street and part of 27th Street.
The city also has plans for work on phase two of 27th Street and for 25th and 37th streets, Barnett said.
Improving mobility on those corridors is critical to relieving traffic issues, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“The one thing that we worry will kill Galveston in a heartbeat is the congestion,” Maxwell said.
Part of relieving that congestion includes providing more sidewalks and bike lanes, he said.
“We want Galveston to feel comfortable and be relaxed and the best way to accomplish that is to get up out of their cars and get walking,” Maxwell said.
Milasincic isn’t so sure pedestrians would use the 45th Street corridor, she said.
“I don’t think people would be strolling along 45th Street looking to shop,” Milasincic said.
The city plans to meet with interested parties after receiving a traffic control plan, Barnett said.
