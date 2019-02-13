The Galveston Arts Center is set to receive an Art Works grant of $20,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts in support of a series of exhibitions and public programs featuring emerging and established artists working in the Texas and Gulf Coast region.
Art Works is the Arts Endowment’s principal grant-making program. The agency received 1,605 Art Works applications for this round of grant-making, and will award 972 grants in this category.
“Galveston Arts Center is extremely grateful to the National Endowment for the Arts for its support of our exhibitions and programs,” Lisa Shaw, executive director, said. “NEA funding will help us further support and share the work of artists from our region with residents and visitors to Galveston.”
Support from the NEA will allow the center to engage new audiences in contemporary artist practices through exhibitions, a speaker series, and artist led workshops.
