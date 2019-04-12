TEXAS CITY
A Galveston County jury has sentenced a Texas City man to 25 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine, officials with the district attorney’s office said Friday.
Andre Lee, 40, of Texas City, was found guilty Tuesday of one count of possession of a between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance, court records show.
A former Galveston police officer in July 2017 responded to a call about a disabled vehicle on the causeway and found Lee, the sole occupant, had outstanding warrants for his arrest and took him into custody, Assistant District Attorney Shawn Connally said.
Investigators then searched the car, finding a hidden compartment containing 23 grams, a little less than an ounce, of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun and scale, Connally said.
The punishment range for possession of a controlled substance is usually between two to 20 years, but Lee had a previous federal conviction for distributing more than 50 grams of cocaine and so his punishment range during this trial was between 5 to 99 years or life, Connally said.
After deliberating, the jury sentenced Lee to 25 years in prison, Connally said.
Lee will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence, Connally said.
