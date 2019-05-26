LEAGUE CITY
The council on Tuesday will consider about $765,900 in design contracts for the city’s first three bond-related projects since the May election.
Voters on May 4 overwhelmingly approved $145 million in bonds, the city’s first propositions in 27 years, for traffic and drainage repairs.
The first three projects to come before the council all involve flood mitigation, which residents have called for since Hurricane Harvey flooded more than 8,000 homes in late August 2017.
The council will consider a $260,500 design contract with Houston-based LJA Engineering for improvements to the Bay Ridge neighborhood that would add levee improvements and protection from drainage flow across state Highway 96; a $249,976 design contract with Houston-based Lockwood, Andrews & Newman for the first phase of improvements to the Oaks of Clear Creek subdivision; and a $255,500 design contract with Houston-based Dannenbaum Engineering for work on a Dove Meadows and Borden’s Gully detention pond project, records show.
City staff have said residents should start seeing completed projects within a three-year window and, with maybe one or two exceptions, the bulk of the bond’s projects should near completion within five years.
Once the different firms finish design work on the projects, city officials can move forward into the development phase on each of the projects.
Voters on May 4 approved three separate measures.
The first was a $73 million bond for flood protection projects and drainage improvements. The money will fund 21 projects, the largest of which is a $15.6 million project to purchase land and construct a detention pond south of FM 517 to help divert water from Magnolia Bayou into Dickinson Bayou.
The second bond proposition was $72 million for street and road improvements. City administrators still need to hold talks with neighborhoods near some of those projects, such as on a $1.5 million plan to extend Walker Street from Texas Avenue east to FM 270, city officials have said.
City administrators are still working on compiling a complete timeline for all of the bond’s projects, City Manager John Baumgartner said.
While the drainage projects are the first to come before the council since voters approved the bonds, city administrators have begun some work on several traffic projects that already were part of the capital improvement plan. The council in March, for instance, approved a design contract for an $11.2 million Grissom Road reconstruction project and design is also almost complete on a $7.7 million reconstruction project of Calder Road South, Baumgartner said.
