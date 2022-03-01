Chris Moss makes adjustments to his miniature Graceland float before the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade in Galveston on Tuesday. Moss and other members of the Krewe of Petite Lafitte created tiny floats to pull in the parade.
A miniature replica of the Martini Theater rest on the pavement before the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade in Galveston on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Members of the Krewe of Petite Lafitte created tiny floats to pull in the parade.
Members of the Tutu Live Krewe dance down Market Street during the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade in Galveston on Tuesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Jill Franklin looks out from behind her mask before the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade in Galveston on Tuesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Float riders toss beads during the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade in Galveston on Tuesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A Mardi Gras reveler waits before the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius' Fat Tuesday Parade in Galveston on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Andrew Leslie holds his daughter Leena , 4, on his shoulders while watching the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade in Galveston on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Members of the Ball High School band march in the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade in Galveston on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Jay Joseph tosses beads during the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade in Galveston on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Leah Moss and Megan Carpenter, both members of the Krewe of Petite Lafitte, take a selfie before the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade in Galveston on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Gigi Ferguson roller skates along Market Street before the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade in Galveston on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Del Robinson sports a Mardi Gras-themed hat at the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade in Galveston on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Trisha Jones and her son, Dra, 5, call for beads during the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade in Galveston on Tuesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Beads hang from a float at the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade in Galveston on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Charlie Palfrey prepares his float before the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade in Galveston on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
