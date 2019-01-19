SAN LEON
Life at the end of the road in San Leon isn’t always pretty.
“It’s almost like hell around here,” Ralph Allen said, standing not far from his RV in the Bayshore RV Resort, at the corner of East Bay Shore Drive and 27th Street.
A long-haul trucker originally from Winnie, Allen arrived at the RV park a few months ago, he said.
He lives there with his son and daughter-in-law when he’s not on the road.
In the few months he’s been in San Leon, he’s seen the Galveston Sheriff’s Office roll into the park several times, sometimes while heavily armed. He suspects the calls were about drugs.
He’s planning to leave soon, to somewhere that feels a little more stable, he said.
“I’m just in and out,” he said “We don’t plan on staying here much longer.”
Although Allen’s RV is operable, some of the other trailers around him are in rougher shape. Some appear to be stuck in place and in disrepair and could soon be the target of county regulations aimed at clearing out what officials consider unsightly nuisances that attract crime and other problems.
Last week, commissioners heard a proposal to rewrite county floodplain and permitting regulations to require the owners of all RV parks to receive an operating permit from the county.
The permits would, among other things, require that RVs parked in unincorporated parts of the county be licensed, registered and mobile.
It would also put restrictions on RV parks where two to more RVs are being charged to stay and hook up to power or utilities.
The owners of RV parks would be required to track the people using a space at the park and to certify that none of the RVs on the lot spend more than 180 consecutive days in one place.
The goal of the regulations is to address nuisance complaints about some RV parks, county Commissioner Darrell Apffel said.
The rules are meant to compel people either to maintain the recreational vehicles they live in, or to improve their homes to meet the county’s standards for a mobile home, Apffel said.
“If you’re going to have an RV on site, it needs to be licensed and road ready, and it has to move every 180 days,” Apffel said. “We’re trying to control and regulate the junk. We’re trying to say that RVs are OK to live in, but they need to be licensed and road ready.”
Immobile trailers breed crime and other problems, Apffel said.
The registration rules are largely aimed at the owners of lots where people are parking RVs, Apffel said. If the owners don’t comply with the rules, they could be fined, he said.
If approved, the rules would require some people living in RV parks to pick up and move.
That could prove difficult for some people who live in RV parks, said Steven Van Buren, another resident of Bayshore RV Resort.
The RV park, tucked between a small lake and a county park, has more than two dozen RVs parked around a long U-shaped drive. During last week’s discussion, Apffel specifically named the San Leon park as a nuisance he wanted to be addressed.
The owner of the park did not respond to phone messages this week.
Some of the vehicles are in obvious disrepair, and Van Buren said some of his neighbors had lived in the park for far more than 180 days.
“Everybody’s real kind here, everybody’s real nice here, there’s not an issue,” Van Buren said. “Some people don’t have the means to have anything more than this.”
Van Buren wasn’t sure whether the county’s rules would be effective in cleaning things up, he said.
“I don’t think regulations in the ways of what the government is talking about will work, because there are a lot of folks here that can’t afford anything else,” Van Buren said. “You’re going to end up putting a lot of these into Walmart parking lots.”
At the very least, officials hopes the new rules will get the attention of the owners of RV parks. The owner of Bayshore RV Park lives in Washington state, Apffel said. If the new rules are approved, the county would send registered letters to property owners to tell them about the new requirements.
There will be a grace period for property owners to come into compliance, he said.
Apffel “absolutely” believed the new rules would result in some RVs being removed from some parks, he said.
Commissioners are expected to vote on the new rules at an upcoming meeting, possibly before the end of the month, he said.
