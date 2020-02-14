Erica Peace, left, and Concetta Maceo-Sims throw beads while riding on the Dancing Queen bus in the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Honoree parade on the first night of Mardi Gras in Galveston on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
A reveler takes photos of the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Honoree parade as it passes a second time before the Funky Uptown Umbrella parade, which is sponsored by The Daily News, on the first night of Mardi Gras in Galveston on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Participants of the Funky Uptown Umbrella parade, which is sponsored by The Daily News, listen to the DJ before the parade begins on the first night of Mardi Gras in Galveston on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Erica Peace, left, and Concetta Maceo-Sims throw beads while riding on the Dancing Queen bus in the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Honoree parade on the first night of Mardi Gras in Galveston on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
A reveler takes photos of the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Honoree parade as it passes a second time before the Funky Uptown Umbrella parade, which is sponsored by The Daily News, on the first night of Mardi Gras in Galveston on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Participants of the Funky Uptown Umbrella parade, which is sponsored by The Daily News, listen to the DJ before the parade begins on the first night of Mardi Gras in Galveston on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.