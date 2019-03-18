GALVESTON
A boom in landscaping and other green spaces along city streets has shifted work onto the city’s parks department and is consuming more of the money earmarked for park maintenance, officials said.
About $2.02 million, two thirds, of the $2.99 million budgeted for parks in the general fund is going for maintaining parks, facilities and streets with landscaping.
The parks funding pays for maintenance of landscaping and trees along roads such as 25th, 27th and 61st streets, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
As more landscaped corridors, such as 45th Street, are completed, maintenance of the green areas will fall to the parks department, city officials said.
“That’s something that we’re really going to have to pay close attention to,” District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said.
When the city approves a new street project with landscaping elements, it will need to make sure there’s enough money for upkeep, Brown said.
While park maintenance is typically paid for through the general fund, major improvements come from other sources, Barnett said.
Bond elections, partnerships with private entities and the Galveston Industrial Development Corp. fund projects for improvements, she said.
The corporation, which allocates sales tax revenue, has also been shifting some money toward maintenance of the projects it has funded, District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski said.
Both he and Brown sit on the corporation board.
“The purpose of it is to do capital improvement projects, not to do ongoing maintenance,” Listowski said.
The corporation recently approved about $900,000 for improvements to several city parks and facilities.
There’s still a lot of work to do on Galveston’s park system, but the city has made great strides said Sabrina Dean, president of nonprofit Better Parks for Galveston.
The nonprofit was founded in 2012 to raise money for parks equipment and improvements, Dean said.
There’s never enough funding for parks, partly because equipment is so expensive, Dean said.
“I don’t think there’s enough funding to repair everything that needs to be repaired,” Dean said.
The city can’t afford to defer park upkeep, Brown said.
“When you defer maintenance, then you can really get behind very quickly,” Brown said.
Thinly stretched funding could be a problem if the department gets too many new responsibilities, Dean said.
“It seems like a lot keeps getting forced on them,” Dean said.
The $2.02 million that goes to parks and parkways also maintains 11 baseball fields, playgrounds and pays for litter pick-up, Barnett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.