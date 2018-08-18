Police found only 8 ounces of marijuana and no illegal weapons during a May raid in which a League City man was shot and killed, but that doesn’t mean the raid wasn’t warranted or conducted properly, according to a law enforcement expert.
Assessing all angles of such raids, including the man’s death, can be a complicated endeavor, said Phillip Lyons, dean of the college of criminal justice at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
“The validity of a warrant should not be determined by what is found,” Lyons said. “It depends on probable cause.”
A League City police officer shot and killed Roger Fortner, 49, when SWAT team members encountered him holding a “samurai-style sword,” which he refused to put down, police said.
Officers entered Fortner’s home on Morningside Drive that morning in response to an investigation into reports of drugs and weapons being sold at the residence, police said.
A judge issued the search warrant not in connection to Fortner, but his stepson, Brandon Wilson, 20, of League City, Williamson said.
Police arrested Wilson at the scene and prosecutors later charged him with possession of marijuana and one count of possession of a controlled substance for less than 1 gram of THC investigators detected at the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Wilson was sentenced July 25 to four years in prison for violating deferred probation of a 2017 charge of tampering with physical evidence, court records show. He also pleaded guilty to the possession of a controlled substance charge and prosecutors dismissed the possession of marijuana charge, court records show.
Mark Aronowitz, the attorney representing Wilson, did not respond to requests for comment about the raid and the investigation by deadline Friday.
Investigators initially said they had evidence marijuana and guns were being sold in the home and they had arrested people who made purchases at the house, but the warrant paperwork only give one instance where someone was arrested for illegal weapons after leaving the home.
But that one instance, in which an officer pulled over a car and found an AR-style rifle, is worth considering, Lyons said.
“An AR-15-style rifle would get my attention in a way that selling a revolver might not,” Lyons said. “But I don’t necessarily know that it is dispositive of any questions about the raid.”
The League City Combined Area Response Team entered Fortner’s house in the 300 block of Morningside Drive about 5 a.m. with a warrant allowing officers to search the house without knocking or announcing their presence, although police said officers had announced themselves before entering.
“There is a difference between assessing the culpability of someone on the stage of a criminal trial and what police officers do,” Lyons said. “Officers are trained to use force as far as necessary to either effect an arrest or to prevent someone causing serious bodily harm.”
But police shootings can be complicated situations, for instance in a 2006 shooting of a 92-year-old woman who pulled out a revolver when officers conducted a no-knock warrant and police shot and killed her, Lyons said.
“They weren’t supposed to be at her house,” Lyons said. “It is the wrong house. But the fact is, a gun shot by a 92-year-old confused old woman is just as quick to kill you as a shot fired by a gang member.”
All of that being said, police sometimes could show more nuance in determining the level of response to a situation, Lyons said.
“I think an attitude among many officers is to respond with overwhelming force if they get any inkling that someone might resist the effort underway,” Lyons said.
League City police last week declined to release more information about the details of the raid, saying the officer involved is still waiting to go before a grand jury.
But both of the officers who fired weapons during the raid, Matt Maggiolino and Andrew Gilbertson, have returned to active duty, Williamson said.
Maggiolino shot and killed Roger Fortner, 49, when SWAT members encountered him holding a “samurai-style sword,” which he refused to put down, even after being shot with a non-lethal beanbag round, police said.
Police had been investigating the home since August 2016 after a neighbor said he had seen about 20 to 25 drug deals happening each day at the home, according to the affidavit for the search warrant.
Shortly after the initial report, police pulled over a car matching a description the neighbor gave and the driver said he sometimes bought marijuana, according to the affidavit.
But after that initial stop, officers placed the investigation on hold until April 2018 when more nearby residents started reporting increased activity at the home, according to the affidavit.
An officer watched a car pull up to the home April 25 and the driver got out and went into the home, came out and placed a bag into the trunk before driving away, according to the affidavit.
The officer then pulled over the car and found a short-barreled AR-style rifle without a serial number and a second rifle without a serial number, according to the affidavit.
The driver was later charged with having a prohibited weapon, according to jail records from that day, but his case does not appear in court records.
League City police did not respond to a request for comment about the driver of that car.
Officers on April 27 arrested an 18-year-old man who they said they had seen driving away from the house. A grand jury later indicted that man on a Class A misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge, according to the affidavit.
District Court Judge Kerry Neves then issued the warrant April 28.
Deputies have turned over the results of the shooting investigation to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Representatives with the district attorney’s office declined to comment because it’s an open investigation.
