GALVESTON
Florentino “Tino” Gonzalez, known for his upbeat attitude and extensive community service, died Monday at his island home of complications from brain cancer. He was 59.
Gonzalez, married 39 years to his wife, Denise, was a Galveston native known for volunteer work.
"Tino was a true community champion," said Julie Purser, executive director of Family Service Center of Galveston County on whose board Gonzalez served. The Family Service Center Connections of the Heart Gala, set for Feb. 1, was planned in honor of Gonzalez and Denise, to be named the organization’s 2019 Community Champions.
“He’s the kindest, gentlest and most gracious man I know and he really lived the spirit of what being a community champion is, supporting communities and strengthening families," Purser said. "That’s Tino in a nutshell.”
Gonzalez was diagnosed in 2017 with glioblastoma, a highly invasive brain cancer.
“I’m not going to say it was a shock," said Tony Gonzalez, Tino's brother. "We knew it was coming. We’re grateful that MD Anderson gave him 20 more months to live after his diagnosis.”
Tino Gonzalez was the third of seven siblings. He graduated from Galveston College with a degree in science and business and went on to work for the University of Texas Medical Branch as a communications specialist, recruitment and diversity coordinator and human resources senior consultant with a particular interest in increasing the number of underrepresented minorities in the health and research field.
“Tino represented the very best of our community," said Dr. David Callender, president of the medical branch. "He was always there for others with his time and his good humor, and that legacy will be long-remembered."
Gonzalez also served The Children’s Center as vice president and director of human resources, then worked at Moody Bank as vice president for business development. He was instrumental in the launch of Sea Star Base Galveston, serving as its first executive director.
Gonzalez had served as a Galveston Housing Authority commissioner, a United Way of Galveston County board member and on numerous other committees and organizations.
He served for more than 20 years on the board of regents of Galveston College.
“Tino was a remarkable individual, a compassionate, passionate and vibrant leader who devoted his entire life to education, business and public service,” Myles Shelton, president of the college, said in a written statement.
“While Tino’s life has been tragically cut short, his efforts have propelled Galveston College on a path toward excellence. He had a profound and positive impact on the many lives he touched. He will leave a lasting legacy for our students, our college and Galveston Island.”
Less than two months ago, on the night before he was scheduled to undergo a surgical procedure, Gonzalez and his brother Tony hosted an open house for friends in the community to talk openly about Tino’s experience living with cancer. Upbeat and energetic, Gonzalez talked about how he’d gotten through treatment by making friends with others being treated for cancer, and by reflecting on the abundance of his life.
“When I’m feeling tired, I have to find my happy place,” he said.
“It’s a place in my house where I sit and think about all the people I’ve had in my life and all the wonderful things I’ve gotten to do in my life.”
