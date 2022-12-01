La Marque in the spring will enhance three city parks with new playground equipment using grant money.
Parks receiving new playground equipment include: Mac McGuffey Highland Bayou Park, 1991 Getty Road; Jaycee Park, 2706 Magnolia Drive; and Woodlawn Park, 3010 Melody Drive.
The city has since submitted an order of playground equipment for the parks, but the order will take time to fulfill because the equipment hasn't yet been manufactured, City Manager Cesar Garcia said.
The improvements are scheduled to begin April 1, and the city hopes to complete them by the time students are out of school for the summer, Garcia said.
The La Marque city council approved the authorization of an application to the GameTime Equipment parks grant for playground equipment during a special meeting Nov. 21, as part of a long-term plan to improve the city’s outdated park infrastructure.
GameTime Equipment is an Alabama-based playground equipment company. GameTime manufactures equipment upon receiving orders.
The playground equipment costs $71,000.
The city has received more than $28,000 in grant money from GameTime for the purchase of playground equipment.
The projects in total are estimated to cost more than $99,000, with the balance coming from the city’s parks fund.
The equipment being purchased are three major play set pieces with three auxiliary playground pieces, Garcia said. Auxiliary pieces are smaller playground pieces.
The main purpose of the parks master plan is to assess the state of La Marque’s key parks and open space system, address public needs and requests for improvements to the parks, and to establish facility and equipment design and maintenance criteria for existing and future parks and outdoor recreation areas, according to the city.
“It’s nice to see we are not just talking about it, but we are actually making things manifest,” Councilwoman Kimberley Yancy said.
Bayou Park specifically needs a lot of work, Yancy said.
“There was a lot of dope dealing at Bayou Park because it is not the best looking park,” she said. “Part of that is cosmetically, we need to do something about the parks.”
Although the council voted unanimously in favor of authorizing the application, Councilman Michael Carlson said he was bothered by the fact that the cost of installing the playground equipment in the parks is estimated to cost about as much as the grant itself.
