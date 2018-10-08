On Monday, Davis Clay and Robin Kendrick-Yates were busy trying to drag a plastic chair out of Taylor Lake, northwest of Seabrook.
“Can you get it?” Davis asked from his kayak.
“Help me grab it,” Kendrick-Yates said, extending his trash grabber toward the chair.
It was another day picking up water-logged garbage and debris for the two co-founders of the P3 Bayou Crew.
Members of the group, which Clay and Kendrick-Yates started three months ago, take their kayaks out two or three times each week to pick up trash in different bodies of waters in Galveston County and beyond. It’s an offshoot of the land-based P3 — plastic, pollution, prevention — Partnership that uses local contacts to target areas in need of cleanup.
They’ve been to Taylor Lake, Clear Creek Bayou, Big Island Slough, Armand Bayou, Dickinson Bayou, Texas City Prairie Reserve, Galveston Island State Park and more, Clay said. Each time they go out, they might pick up anywhere from 30 pounds of garbage to more than 300.
They know because Kendrick-Yates weighs it.
“I just use my fish scale,” Kendrick-Yates said, adding that he keeps the number of bags the group collects and how much each one weighs recorded on his phone. “I’ll typically sort it all out; we’ve hauled out well over a ton since we started.”
The group got its start when Clay and Davis took the Galveston Bay Area Chapter Texas Master Naturalist course. The class, which is based in La Marque, teaches people to develop a corps of well-educated “Master Volunteers” to provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities. It was a great experience, especially when the students were able to clean trash out of natural areas, Clay said. Except for all the trash they were missing in the water.
“When you’re working on a beach alongside a bayou. and you look out in the water and see all this stuff you can’t reach, it’s a really helpless feeling,” he said.
But Clay, who had been kayaking and boating for decades, could do something about it. He connected with other local kayakers and started the group, which has now grown to nearly a dozen.
“It’s usually four to five people going out at a time,” he said. “We post our plans and schedules on Facebook and take the boats out as much as we can. What we’re doing is important, but safety is the biggest thing, so we require everyone to wear a lifejacket at all times. A few days ago, we saw a 12-foot alligator, so I was glad I wasn’t alone then.”
The group usually operates independently, but now that there’s been greater local focus on community cleanups in Dickinson, P3 Bayou Crew has been partnering with Keep Dickinson Beautiful and others, Clay said.
“People can be very discourteous about throwing trash out of their cars and along waterways,” he said. “They just don’t care, so we’re trying to help out as much as we can.”
