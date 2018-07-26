Galveston County Republican Party Chairman Carl Gustafson has resigned, ending his sometimes contentious time as the head of the dominant political party in county politics.
Gustafson submitted his resignation to party secretary Hank Dugie on Wednesday. He cited personal matters that required his attention as the reason.
“There have been a number of unforeseen events that have occurred involving me and family members that will now require more of my time,” Gustafson wrote in an email to party members.
“This was not an easy decision. There is more to do, but unfortunately, given current circumstance, I simply cannot make the commitment necessary for me to perform in this role at the level the voters of Galveston County have come to expect.”
Gustafson’s father recently underwent open-heart surgery, and he plans to travel to Virginia to help care for him, he said.
Gustafson declined to speak about his resignation.
Gustafson was first elected to lead the party as interim chairman in 2015 and was elected to a full term in March 2016. He was re-elected to another two-year term in March 2018.
County Republicans continued to hold a vice-grip on county politics during his tenure as chairman. All of Galveston’s state representatives and senators are Republicans, and the Galveston County Commissioners Court is majority Republican.
His leadership was not without controversy, however.
Last year, a group of county precinct chairs, upset with Gustafson’s leadership, attempted to reduce his powers as chairman and take control of some party functions. The group argued it had changed party bylaws to rein in some of Gustafson’s power.
Gustafson refused to recognize the group and sought a restraining order against it after some members attempted to access party bank accounts.
The lawsuit was settled in April, with an agreement the party would abide by its bylaws as they existed before the attempted change. Court records Thursday showed the lawsuit was still active, but that Gustafson and other parties had requested to withdraw their legal claims.
In his letter to party members, Gustafson asked members to be respectful and kind to one another.
“Just because you may disagree with someone regarding a particular issue or candidate does not mean they should become your mortal enemy,” he wrote. “Character assassination is not an admirable pastime and those who engage in it are not respected by the respectable.”
Gustafson is a mechanical engineer by trade. He also is in his second term as a member of the Friendswood City Council. He had not resigned his council position as of Thursday.
The party’s precinct chairs were scheduled to meet Thursday evening, Dugie said. The meeting will be run by a temporary chairman. The party will have to schedule an election to choose an interim chairman, Dugie said.
The interim chairman will be voted on by precinct chairs, not in a general election, he said
