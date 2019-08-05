La Marque and Texas City Fire Departments responded to a fire Monday at a building on Holly Street in La Marque.
The building, which contains private storage space as well as the Smile and Learn Klubhouse childcare center, was damaged by smoke from the fire. Flames were seen coming from an exterior air conditioning unit on the wall of the storage section of the building. Most of the damage occurred in that section of the building.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
