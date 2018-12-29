In a reversal of a decision announced just three days ago, the Federal Emergency Management Administration has rescinded its order denying homeowners access to new or renewing flood insurance policies under the National Flood Insurance Program during the federal government shutdown.
Congress voted Dec. 21 to appropriate funding for the flood insurance program until the end of May. But on Wednesday, FEMA announced that because of the partial government shutdown, the agency would not be accepting any new policy applications under the program, nor would it renew lapsing policies.
The announcement put banking, insurance and real estate interests, including those in the Galveston area, into action, protesting the decision through their trade organizations and asking FEMA to reconsider their decision.
Locally, Garry Kaufman, president of GIA Insurance of Friendswood and Galveston, said there have been lapses in the federal flood insurance program in the past, requiring reauthorization by Congress, but this freeze was caused by FEMA’s interpretation of the law, particularly the Anti-Deficiencies Act cited in the agency’s initial decision, despite Congress’s approval of reauthorization.
Trade associations representing the insurance industry issued a joint statement condemning FEMA’s move, characterizing it as “a rebuke of the clear intent of Congress and the President.
“The inability of FEMA to act as directed by our elected officials is disappointing.”
Galveston-area banking and insurance interests, including Kaufman and Moody Bank President Vic Pierson, said they were taken aback by FEMA’s initial announcement and cited potential problems with mortgage applications of home buyers awaiting approval for homes requiring flood insurance.
Late Friday, FEMA announced the policy reversal on its web site. In a letter to insurers, David I. Maurstad, deputy associate administrator for insurance and mitigation at FEMA wrote:
“On December 26, 2018, FEMA informed you that due to a lapse in annual appropriation the NFIP may not sell new insurance policies, renew existing policies, or make monetary endorsements on existing policies.
"Effective immediately, this guidance is rescinded and NFIP Insurers may resume the sale, renewal, and monetary endorsements for flood insurance policies. Please treat the program as operational since December 21, 2018 without interruption. We appreciate your support, understanding, and patience these past few days.”
FEMA's media office could not be reached for comment because of the government shutdown, according to a voicemail message.
