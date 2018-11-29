Hurricane Harvey survivors in Texas will continue to receive some types of federal assistance through August 2019, the Texas General Land Office announced Wednesday.
The extension applies to people who are still living in temporary housing, including manufactured homes and travel trailers, some 16 months after the storm made landfall.
At the same time as announcing the extension, the land office announced that some people living in temporary housing will be allowed to buy the trailers they are living in.
There are about 1,500 households still living in temporary housing, according to the land office. As of Nov. 16, there were 148 households living in manufactured homes or RVs in Galveston County, according to The Governor’s Commission to Rebuild Texas.
While FEMA’s housing program will continue through August 2019, the agency will be requiring rent payments from people living in temporary housing in February, according to the land office.
Land office teams will continue to meet with people living in temporary housing to try to help find them a more permanent solution, the agency said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
