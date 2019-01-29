GALVESTON
For the next month, people driving off the island will be met with a very public statement about a deep rift between the police union and the city about pensions.
Crews on Monday put up a billboard declaring Galveston “Home of the Worst Police Retirement in Texas,” a statement about a long and heated battle between the Galveston police pension board and the city to fix officers’ ailing pension system.
The billboard went up at a time when the department is working to recruit more experienced officers.
The billboard is not associated with either Galveston Police Department or the police pension board, spokesmen from both organizations said.
The Galveston Municipal Police Association last month leased the billboard over the northbound lane of I-45 near the intersection with state Highway 146, said Clint Stevens, chairman of the association’s political action committee.
“Hopefully it just sparks dialogue,” Stevens said. “I don’t think that the average member of the public realizes when we say it’s the worst police retirement for public safety plans, we’re not being dramatic.”
The association functions separately from the city police department and is meant to represent police interests.
After several discussions last year, the city and police pension board seem no closer to a deal that would fund officers’ retirement system.
The plan’s unfunded liabilities grew from $29.1 million in 2017 to $32.1 million in May, according to actuarial reports.
The police association needs to be specific about its demands, Chief Vernon Hale said.
“I know pensions where officers pay a larger contribution,” Hale said.
The contribution rates police pay into their retirement system has been one point of contention in the ongoing discussions.
Hale hopes potential applicants will do their own homework about the department’s retirement benefits, he said. The sign isn’t going to help in police recruitment, Hale said.
“It’s certainly going to be impressionable for potential applicants,” Hale said.
The department has ramped up efforts recently to attract more experienced officers by offering higher pay for skilled applicants.
In an official statement, city officials said they doubted Galveston’s police pension plan is the worst in the state.
“What is beyond a doubt is that the state of the plan is the product of a board mostly comprised of plan beneficiaries and is in desperate need of repair,” city officials said.
The seven-member pension board is composed of four association-appointed members, three-city appointed members.
The city is demanding changes to the makeup of the police pension board and raising officer’s retirement age above 50 years old.
Last year, the city discussed with Rep. Dan Flynn, past chairman of the state House of Representatives pensions committee, on a hard-ball approach to Galveston pension reform.
Flynn advocated for a higher retirement age and a board makeup more heavily weighted toward investment professionals.
Last week, Rep. Jim Murphy was named the new chairman.
“Representative Murphy’s approach is to work with all interested parties and help craft legislation that protects both taxpayers and beneficiaries,” said Jason Briggs, chief of staff for Murphy’s office.
Police are disappointed there hasn’t been more movement toward a resolution this year, Stevens said.
“It’s kind of embarrassing that we’re in this position,” Stevens said.
Stevens wouldn’t say what the association spent on the lease, but a billboard along I-45 near Galveston could cost about $2,500 every four weeks, according to Houston-based SignAd Outdoor Advertising.
The association expects to leave the current sign up for at least a month and change the message every month or so during its year lease, Stevens said.
(1) comment
WOW ! Hard to imagine both sides can't come together on an agreement with that kind of sentiment.[unsure]
