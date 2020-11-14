The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Santa Fe Heritage Festival at Runge Park in Santa Fe on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. The event featured artisans, vendors, live music, an Old Smokey Cook-Off and more.
Santa Fe Heritage Festival
- By STUART VILLANUEVA The Daily News
-
- Updated
- 0
Stuart Villanueva
Photojournalist
Stuart joined The Daily News in 2014.
