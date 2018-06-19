League City will enact Stage 3 of its drought contingency plan for all water customers west of state Highway 3 beginning at midnight June 26 until 11:59 p.m. June 28.
It's not a drought that's putting the plan into action. Work on water lines is causing the response, city officials said.
The city is taking a necessary precautionary measure to complete moving the 39-inch water transmission line at Interstate 45 and state Highway 96, city officials said.
This water line is the primary transmission line that supplies water to the majority of League City's west side of town.
The water line relocation is required for Texas Department of Transportation's widening of the interstate. Two critical water line tie-ins are estimated to take 72 hours to complete, officials said.
The city will have less water available during this time and will need residents to conserve water usage to maintain essential needs and to ensure regulatory compliant delivery and maintain firefighting capabilities, city officials said.
During Stage 3, irrigation of landscaped areas is absolutely prohibited. Washing any vehicle is absolutely prohibited. The city also prohibits washing down any sidewalks or other hard surface areas and flushing of gutters.
Washing down any building or structure unless it's to put out a fire also is absolutely prohibited, city officials said.
— Connor Behrens
