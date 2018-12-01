GALVESTON
Voters might be asked in a referendum next year to double the price of seawall parking.
The Seawall Parking Ad Hoc Committee on Thursday recommended a rate increase from $1 to $2 an hour with a minimum two-hour charge along Seawall Boulevard as part of its review of the current seawall parking program.
The committee also recommended raising annual pass rates from $25 to $45.
The Galveston City Council last month tasked the committee with studying the parking system in advance of the program’s sunset in 2020.
Voters approved the $1 an hour charge in 2011 on the condition funds would be used for seawall improvements such as restrooms and bus stops. The program began in 2013.
Increasing the hourly rate would bring in more money for needed seawall improvements, committee member Dennis Byrd Jr. said.
“Downtown Galveston, we are all paying $1.75 to park,” Byrd said. “There’s more traffic on the seawall than downtown. It’s the number-one reason we come to Galveston.”
The committee based its recommended two-hour minimum on the fact that the vast majority of seawall parking transactions are for one hour.
“This just helps us put more money toward what beach parking is for,” City Marshal Michael Gray said.
While most committee members supported the price increase, and the annual pass increase from $25 to $45, committee member Susan Fennewald worried Galvestonians won’t be willing to pay so much.
“I think that’s too much,” Fennewald said. “On a summer weekend, I think that’s fine, but the rest of the time, I think that’s too much.”
She didn’t want the fees to be a burden to residents, she said.
The Texas General Land Office, the agency managing unrestricted access to Texas beaches, requires access fees be the same for both residents and visitors, Reuben Trevino, director of operations for the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, said.
The land office also sets the maximum Galveston can charge per day for seawall parking.
While the committee recommended a $15 or $16 daily rate, the current $8 charge is the maximum the city is currently allowed to charge, land office spokeswoman Karina Erickson said.
Other beaches may charge up to $15 daily, Erickson said.
The land office is aware of the city’s discussion about raising the maximum for seawall parking, Erickson said. A rate increase would need to be discussed between the land office and the city, she said.
The committee’s recommendation isn’t the final step. The city council will make the final call on ballot language, which the city hopes will reach voters by May 2019. City council members have discussed reintroducing a revised ordinance to voters later that year, if the first attempt fails.
The committee aims to keep enforcement hours the same, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., to allow residents free access in the morning and evening.
Members also want to revisit the parking program in 10 years, more than the seven years required from the current ordinance, which the city supports.
The city council likely will discuss the recommendations during its December and January meetings.
