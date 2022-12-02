Bacliff man charged with leading deputies on high-speed chase By TRACE HARRIS The Daily News Trace Harris Reporter Dec 2, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Marc Anthony Deniz, 24, of Bacliff, led deputies on a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BACLIFFA Bacliff man is charged with evading deputies at speeds exceeding 100 mph in a chase that began in Dickinson, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said.Deputies attempted to stop the driver of a green Dodge Challenger about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Deats Road and state Highway 3 in Dickinson when the driver sped off, officers said.Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, but its tires were spiked when the car drove through the intersection of FM 646 and state Highway 146, officers said.The driver parked the vehicle at a home in the 4700 block of Fifth Street in Bacliff and took off on foot, officers said.With the help of drones and a K9 Unit from the Texas City Police Department, Marc Anthony Deniz, 24, of Bacliff, was apprehended in the 4400 block of Fourth Street, officers said.A firearm was found during a search of the vehicle, officers said.Deniz was booked into Galveston County Jail on charges of evading arrest about 10 p.m. Thursday after being treated in the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.He was held on $5,000 in bond and expected to be released after posting bail Friday afternoon. Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news 