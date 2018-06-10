Hitchcock could soon be partnering with Texas A&M University at College Station to help find a way out of its cash-strapped predicament, leaders say.
“We’ll have the resources of Texas A&M helping us,” said Sam Collins, a Hitchcock resident. “We ought to be dancing in the street.”
Hitchcock finds itself in a precarious economic position after sales tax revenue declined substantially and city officials were, at the same time, drawing out of fund balance, two consultants said in February.
City officials learned about the issues shortly after Hurricane Harvey struck the region, causing flooding in the community of about 7,800.
Commissioners in March approved $860,000 in operating cost cuts as a means to stem the financial bleeding, but city officials since then have hinted that more measures might be necessary.
Those cuts included eliminating two positions in the street department and four in the police department.
The city’s Economic Development Corp. has set aside about $30,000 to partner with Texas Target Communities, a Texas A&M University service program through the college of architecture that works along local governments to create sustainable communities, Collins said.
The program will work with Hitchcock city officials and stakeholders to develop a strategic plan for hurricane resilience, recovery, emergency management and zoning, according to the group’s website. Texas Target Communities will also work on community beautification, workforce development, drainage, strategic infrastructure, community outreach and communications and planning and zoning.
“It’s a really outstanding program,” Collins said. “Several cities applied and they selected Hitchcock.”
