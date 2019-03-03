Mardi Gras was celebrated Sunday across the island with the Mardi Gras Ball for Special People at Moody Gardens and parades through downtown Galveston. The Shriners Hospitals for Children and Sunshine Kids Parade kicked things off downtown for the free, family-friendly day of Mardi Gras. It was followed by the popular Krewe of Barkus & Meoux pet parade and the Firefighters Children’s Parade. Mardi Gras will come to a close with the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius’ annual Fat Tuesday Parade.

— Jennifer Reynolds

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription