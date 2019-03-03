Mardi Gras was celebrated Sunday across the island with the Mardi Gras Ball for Special People at Moody Gardens and parades through downtown Galveston. The Shriners Hospitals for Children and Sunshine Kids Parade kicked things off downtown for the free, family-friendly day of Mardi Gras. It was followed by the popular Krewe of Barkus & Meoux pet parade and the Firefighters Children’s Parade. Mardi Gras will come to a close with the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius’ annual Fat Tuesday Parade.
— Jennifer Reynolds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.