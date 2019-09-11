GALVESTON
Opal Lee, a 92-year-old champion of making Juneteenth an official National Day of Observance, is coming Saturday to Galveston to walk 2.5 miles and promote her project.
Before arriving in Galveston, Lee will attend the presidential debate in Houston on Thursday at the invitation of candidate Bernie Sanders. There, she hopes to reach out to other candidates and tell them about her Juneteenth initiative, she said.
Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, originated in Galveston when Union Gen. Gordon Granger, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, came to town and announced basic freedoms to former slaves and freed African Americans, causing great, emancipation-based celebrations that spread eventually to all parts of the country.
“I just sing it from the housetops,” Lee said. “I see Juneteenth as an educational opportunity, to celebrate freedom and remind young people not to take freedom for granted.”
Lee first launched her campaign in 2016, just as Barack Obama was leaving the White House. She relaunched it this year with walks in Detroit, Virginia and Oklahoma. Galveston will be the fourth stop of a planned journey to visit all 46 states that officially celebrate Juneteenth.
Born Oct. 7, 1926, in Marshall, Lee moved to Fort Worth at the age of 10. She leads the community-wide Juneteenth celebration there and regularly volunteers delivering food boxes for the Community Food Bank.
She is a member of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation that asks people to contact their senators and request that they support legislation to update U.S. Code 36, listing national observances and holidays.
The Galveston Walk will take off at 8 a.m. Saturday, starting at 27th Street and Seawall Boulevard and the public is invited to walk with Lee through the streets of Galveston, past historic landmarks, and to city hall, she said.
“The walk is simply trying to draw attention to the fact that we need 100,000 signatures online, on a petition that will be there Oct. 20 to Nov. 20, to pass on to Congress,” Lee said. “That’s what I’m trying to get across.”
