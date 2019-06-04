GALVESTON
Despite significant pushback, a downtown business still intends to move ahead with a plan to close 20th Street between Market and Mechanic streets and build an elevated plaza.
Downtown business owners have derided a proposal by American National Insurance Co., which employs hundreds of people in a downtown skyscraper at One Moody Plaza, to build a raised public space between its office tower and garage to be built at 21st and Mechanic streets.
Although the company insists the plaza will relieve its employees of wading through rainwater from the future garage to their offices, area business owners worry the plaza will exacerbate local flooding.
The city planning commission on Tuesday was slated to hear the second and final hearing on the proposal. The company needs a permit from the city to close the public street before the project can move forward.
But with three of the seven planning commissioners absent, the company requested the decision be deferred until the June 18 meeting.
That’s a common request that all applicants have a right to, commission Chairwoman Carol Hollaway said.
Three other proposals before planning commission were deferred Tuesday.
But several frustrated business owners showed up to the Tuesday meeting to voice their apprehension about the project, mostly focusing on drainage in an area that’s already inundated with high water during heavy rain, said Lynn Eanes owner of Galveston Automotive Professionals, 1918 Mechanic St.
“The Mechanic Street drainage issue is always pushed to the max,” Eanes said. “Hard rains always bring water into our businesses and into our homes.”
The plaza will spread flood water throughout the area, said David Watson, owner of David Watson Architects & Associates, 1921 Market St.
“Elevating this area will create a dam exacerbating flooding issues in this area,” Watson said. “The designers profess there will be no adverse effects. We already know this is not true.”
The company hopes to address the public’s concerns at the next planning commission meeting in two weeks, American National President and CEO James E. Pozzi said Tuesday.
“We have every hope of moving forward with this project,” Pozzi said.
The company will give an updated presentation in two weeks, said Stephen Schulz, an attorney representing American National in the company’s quest to close the street.
“We are trying to take into account all of their concerns,” Schulz said. “Some of this is just the city’s drainage problem.”
The plaza wouldn’t improve drainage in the area but wouldn’t make flooding any worse either, the company has said.
Because the plan wasn’t voted on, the commission didn’t discuss the plaza Tuesday, but at the first public hearing two weeks ago, commissioners questioned whether the plaza would be a place the public would really use and why the company wasn’t pursuing a sky bridge from the building to the garage.
The company has said a sky bridge is more expensive.
The nearby property owners are open to working with the company but don’t want the plaza, said Brett Von Blon, a resident of the C. F. Marschner Building, 1916 Mechanic St.
“Why don’t they work with the community?” Von Blon said.
A city staff report recommended approval of the necessary permit.
