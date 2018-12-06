DICKINSON
Dickinson law enforcement arrested a suspect Wednesday night in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex that put one man in intensive care earlier that day.
Michael Balzarett, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday night about 10:30 p.m.
Balzarett is charged in connection with a shooting inside an apartment in 100 block of W. Deats Road about 1:20 p.m., according to Dickinson Police Department spokesman Lupe Vasquez.
He was held Thursday in Galveston County Jail on $75,000 bond.
The victim, who police identified as Jared Byrd, 25, was placed in intensive care at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster on Wednesday night. He remained in critical condition on Thursday, Vasquez said.
Police learned about the shooting after being called to a Taco Bell restaurant at the intersection of Interstate 45 and FM 517 where Byrd had been transported by persons unknown, Vasquez said.
"It was an argument that led to a shooting," Vasquez said.
