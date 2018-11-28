LEAGUE CITY
With $250 million from a possible bond referendum, city officials said they could fund a $30 million diversion channel near Bayridge, a $22.5 million library and a controversial $17 million Palomino Lane extension project, among others projects.
More than a month after city officials first broached the subject of a bond referendum — which would be the first in 27 years — city staff members Tuesday unveiled a complete list of project possibilities and showed that a $255 million bond referendum could raise taxes by about 10 cents on every $100 valuation.
In response to several councilmen calling for a sales tax election, Tuesday’s presentation included potential taxing ramifications for bond referendums of $150 million, $210 million and $255 million, each with and without an accompanying sales tax increase.
“We have a long way to go before calling for a bond issue,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “This is not a done deal, and I suspect there will be dramatic changes between now and if we call for one. We will better define where the money is going and we want to hear your input.”
Because staff presented the list at a workshop meeting, the council did not officially vote on anything, but specific councilmen offered a variety of opinions — some questioning the cost and benefits of specific projects, others asking to pare down the list of projects to make the bond less expensive and still others asking to delay the bond past the proposed May date.
“I’m in favor of the quarter-cent sales tax increase,” Councilman Larry Millican said. “But the thing I’m most concerned with is our ability to get all these projects done. Every year we have a list of projects that we don’t get all done. I think paring back some of this list would be wiser — passing the sales tax increase, seeing what grants come in for these projects and get a better idea of what we have.”
City staff members Tuesday recommended bringing a sales tax increase to the voters in May while also bringing the possible bond referendum.
Depending on the size of the bond referendum, the tax rate could either stay the same or rise by as much as 10 cents, depending on whether or not the sales tax increase passes alongside it, said Angie Steelman, the city’s director of budget and project management.
A 10-cent tax increase in 2027 could mean $400 a year more in property taxes on a $250,000 home in League City, Steelman said.
The city council in September approved a $207.9 million budget for 2019 that included a decrease in the property tax rate from 56.5 cents to 56.38 cents per every $100 of taxable property value.
Under current projections, the 10-cent increase by 2027 would only happen if a $255 million bond passes without an accompanying sales tax increase, Steelman said.
The Texas state sales and use tax rate is 6.25 percent, but local municipalities can charge up to an additional 2 percent tax, City Attorney Nghiem Doan said.
League City currently charges a 1.75 percent tax, giving city officials the option to increase it by .25 percent, or a quarter-cent, Doan said.
Councilman Nick Long asked whether staff members could research the possibility to designate the extra funding from the sales tax increase specifically to the bond projects, while also asking for the list of projects to be reduced.
“I think these bond elections need to be more regular, and smaller, and not something that only happens every 25 years,” he said.
The proposed $30 million Bayridge diversion channel from Lawrence Road to Galveston Bay to divert water during a 100-year storm needed more scrutiny, Councilman Hank Dugie said.
“I’m concerned that the diversion canal would cost $30 million and might only drop the water level by an inch,” Dugie said. “But we do need a bypass channel somewhere.”
It is a possible concern that Bayridge, which is a small neighborhood, could get as much as a third of the total dollar amount dedicated to drainage projects, Mayor pro tem Todd Kinsey said.
But the diversion canal isn’t just limited to helping Bayridge residents, Councilman Greg Gripon said.
“This would handle water from every subdivision along state Highway 96 and take it right out to the bay,” Gripon said. “Kemah might also want to be involved.”
Bayridge resident Marika Fuller later spoke during the public comment section of the meeting, saying a May bond election was necessary and that drainage improvements are important.
League City staff members for months have talked about a possible bond election as a means to fund the massive costs of drainage improvements residents are demanding after Hurricane Harvey, which badly flooded houses and businesses in the city in August last year.
Hurricane Harvey dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of Galveston County, overwhelming drainage systems and leaving many residents with flooded homes and calling for improvements to their neighborhood drainage systems.
The storm flooded about 8,000 homes in League City alone, officials said.
The city might be able find savings by cutting some of the other projects, such as the library, Fuller said.
Hallisey voiced support for the $22.5 million library project, which would result in a 40,000-square-foot branch being built on the west side of town.
But Long, who said he supported the project, questioned the city’s approach later in the regular meeting while voting on funding a needs assessment for the library.
“I’ll vote for the study, because we need it, but I wish it was done earlier,” Long said. “I hope it’s done by March in time for a town hall meeting. Because if the voters don’t have the proper information, then the library isn’t going to pass. People want to make informed decisions.”
The council in an 8-0 vote then approved a needs assessment contract with Houston-based architecture firm PGAL for $95,900.
Staff members recommended $121 million in drainage projects, $88.5 million for mobility projects, such as the Palomino Lane extension and reconstructing Calder Road South and Grissom Road, and $17 million for public safety improvements, such as a $2.8 million indoor gun range and a $13.3 million central fire station.
Residents in the Clear Creek Shores neighborhood have long opposed a proposed bridge that would go over Clear Creek at Palomino Lane. The group in 2005 and 2009 helped scuttle plans for the project when the city broached the concept.
League City officials want to develop the bridge as part of their plan to alleviate traffic congestion along FM 518 west of Interstate 45.
Residents protested the project’s inclusion on the city’s master mobility plan, but the council approved it in a tight 5-3 vote.
City officials will now take council and resident input into consideration before returning for another work session on Dec. 11, Assistant City Manager Ogden “Bo” Bass said.
