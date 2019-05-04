The Santa Fe Resiliency Center helped high school seniors prepare for the prom Saturday afternoon.
More than 20 volunteers from across Galveston County came to Aldersgate Methodist Church to help girls get ready for their big night by doing their makeup and hair for free.
"We're so happy with the turnout," Carol Gaylord, director of the center, said. "It's so fun to see everyone dress up and be excited for a big night."
The resiliency center helped purchase six prom tickets for students and has been accumulating donated dresses, tuxedos and jewelry for anyone as well.
