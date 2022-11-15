GALVESTON
A Texas City man convicted of taking a life for a car when he was 16 years old will spend at least the next 37 years in prison, a jury ruled Tuesday.
Those jurors had taken just two hours Monday to convict Jeremiah Glenn, 20, of capital murder and aggravated robbery in the 2019 shooting death of Curtis Lee, 47.
Capital murder convictions typically carry at least automatic life sentences. But because Glenn was 16 when he shot Lee to death in an apartment parking lot, he’s eligible for parole after 37 years, having spent three years in jail. He will be eligible for parole when he’s 56 years old.
The jury also sentenced him to 99 years for aggravated robbery, which will be served concurrently with the murder sentence. Glenn will be eligible for parole from the robbery case in 30 years, but would still be required to spend another seven years in prison for the murder conviction.
Assistant District Attorney Clayten Hearrell argued the public would not be safe if Glenn were ever released and argued for a life sentence for the aggravated robbery. Hearrell argued Glenn had continued criminal behavior even after his arrest by attempting to escape from a juvenile detention facility.
Defense attorney Joel Bennett argued for leniency because an IQ test showed Glenn to be borderline mentally handicapped and that he attempted to get mental health treatment.
Cody Smith, a former mental health probation officer, testified that while Glenn was on Intensive Supervision Probation he regularly violated terms of his probation, and charges escalated in severity.
“During my time as a probation officer, I did not try harder to help anybody than I did with him,” Smith said. “I cared about him and did not want him to be where he is today.
“Glenn was detained 12 times for violating probation and I had to issue six warrants for him. He once told me he obtained a gun and I warned him that he could hurt or kill someone. I believe he presents a danger to the community if he were ever released.”
Richard Glenn, Jeremiah’s father, who attended the trial gavel-to-gavel, took the stand presenting another side of his son.
“Jeremiah was raised right by God-fearing parents,” Glenn said. “His mother raised him to do the right thing and he always followed the rules under my home.
“He is capable of love and compassion and he is not the person he is being portrayed as.”
Hearrell rested his case saying Glenn showed a pattern of behavior indicating he would continue to commit crimes if he were released and that he should never be freed.
Glenn was convicted for a crime spree that began Oct. 2, 2019 with the theft of a vehicle in Dickinson, according to evidence and testimony collected by the court. The vehicle was recovered, but a .357-caliber revolver and ammunition were missing, police said.
Yassier Ramirez alleged that on Oct. 6, a man approached him at a Food Rite grocery store in Texas City and threatened him by pointing a revolver at his head, before demanding his car keys and stealing his Honda Odyssey, police said.
Glenn shot and killed Lee less than an hour later at Costa Mariposa Apartments, three miles from the Food Rite, police said. Glenn then stole Lee’s Nissan Maxima, authorities alleged.
Ramirez’s Honda Odyssey was found 300 feet from Lee’s body and a fingerprint on a water bottle in it matched Glenn’s, police said.
Lee’s vehicle was found abandoned Oct. 7 and investigators also found keys to Ramirez’s vehicle, police said.
Investigators found Glenn at a nearby apartment complex, from which he bolted while brandishing a firearm, police said. Glenn was found hiding under a house with the stolen .357-caliber handgun nearby, police said.
Virginia Frank served as co-council with Hearrell during the six-day trial. Judge Susan Brown presided over the trial in the 405th District Court because Judge Jared Robinson was on military leave.
What an absolute waste of precious time this young man has brought on himself. In addition to taking an innocent life for a joyride and threatening another while stealing his car, he has traded the best part of his own life. He will spend his young adulthood, maturity, and middle age in a prison cell. If he is released on schedule, he will have nothing to show for all those years locked up. He will be turned out into a world he won't know or be able to succeed in.
What he has done deserves the punishment, but one can't but help looking at him and wondering, “what if.” So terribly sad for everyone involved.
