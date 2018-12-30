GALVESTON
A holiday gift to an island nonprofit is helping maritime workers get what they need while in port.
With a new donation of a bicycle, the Galveston Seafarers Center can now offer an easier, faster way for people who live and work at sea to get groceries and necessary items while docked in the Port of Galveston, Community Outreach Coordinator Denise Hightower-Aguilar said.
“They can walk up to anywhere between 3 to 5 miles,” Hightower-Aguilar said.
Ships workers who visit the center may only be in port for a short time, but they still need to get to the grocery store, a far trek from port, High-Aguilar said.
The center does offer rides, but resources are limited, and often there’s not enough staff or vehicles for the demand, she said.
The Eibands Homeowners Association of Eibands Luxury Condominiums on Postoffice Street downtown and President Wayne Holt donated the bike, Holt said.
The association regularly donates to the center, but decided to do something more this year, he said.
“These guys get off the boat and they need to go to CVS and something and it’s kind of a long walk,” Holt said. “They’re walking toward Broadway and then we see them an hour later with bags.”
He hopes the bike will allow crews to get around Galveston faster, he said.
“This will make it easier for crew to get around when docked here instead of having to walk to pick up items or call a taxi,” Holt said.
An island shop Zipp E-Bikes, 2311 Mechanic St., donated services to tune up the bike, which was somewhat older, owner Seth Leo said.
“That was a way to give back to the community,” Leo said. “I thought it was great.”
The type of bike donated to the center is a nice one, with a price of about $500 and $750, he said.
The bike provides crew members docked in Galveston an opportunity to save their earnings, Hightower-Aguilar said.
The stores closest to the Port of Galveston can be expensive, but crew members might have to pay for a ride service to reach other shops, she said.
Crew members, who often sign on for six- to nine-month terms, are always looking for ways to save, so the bike will be well-used, Hightower-Aguilar said.
