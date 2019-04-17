Children had an early start to the Easter holiday with a massive egg hunt at the Carlos Garza Sports Complex in Texas City on Wednesday evening.

Hundreds of families came to enjoy the annual Easter Eggstravaganza festivities despite rainy weather. Volunteers divided children by age groups and parents watched as children ran across the baseball fields for eggs.

Attendees could also have their faces painted and play on bounce houses at the park.

Kelsey Walling: 817-690-3093; 409-683-5235; kelsey.walling@galvnews.com

