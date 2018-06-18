The driver of a truck that hit a Friendswood police car got a suspended sentence Monday at a Galveston County court hearing.
Kevin Christopher Neu, 55, of Marshall, was charged in June 2017 with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest and failure to stop and give information, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, and possession of a dangerous drug.
He pleaded guilty and Monday and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but the sentence was suspended, according to court records.
On June 6, 2017, a passing vehicle struck a Friendswood police officer’s patrol unit in the 2100 block of West Parkwood Avenue.
The officer, who was inside the patrol unit, had been conducting a traffic stop and his car's emergency lights were on when a vehicle hit the rear end of the unit and kept driving without stopping, police said.
The officer was unharmed, and he chased the vehicle that had struck him, police said.
— Valerie Wells
