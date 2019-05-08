GALVESTON
A demolition Monday on 20th Street marks the beginning of a restoration project, J.P. Bryan, founder of The Bryan Museum, said.
The Flake house at 2313 20th St., built in 1888, was converted into four apartments in the past century and a stand-alone apartment building was constructed on the lot behind it in what’s one of Galveston’s older historic neighborhoods.
Galveston-based CDC, a consulting and construction company, tore down the apartment building Monday, leaving behind a blank slate of an empty lot.
“It was obviously not historically significant and was an eyesore to the entire neighborhood,” Bryan said.
Bryan lives across the street on Avenue M in an 1887 home he and his wife restored so they could live near the museum.
Bryan’s house was in bad shape when he began work on it, Joe Broussard, founder and CEO of CDC, said.
The 20th Street house is in pretty rough shape as well, he said.
Bryan’s experience restoring his house will be helpful in the 20th Street restoration, Broussard said.
“We’re researching right now at the library to get the original pictures of the exterior of the house,” Broussard said. “Once we get in there, we’ll see how the former owners divided up the rooms and try to get it back to the way it was.”
The restoration is expected to begin at the end of summer.
“We’ll restore it as a single-family home,” Bryan said. The apartments are occupied and tenants will have to leave before construction can begin, he said.
Broussard, a Galveston native, has much experience restoring and renovating old houses, he said.
“I’ve been seeing this kind of stuff for a long time and I look forward to working with Mr. Bryan,” he said.
The Galveston Flake family descended from German immigrant Ferdinand Flake, publisher of Texas’ first German language newspaper.
(1) comment
Celebrations are in order!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.