Galveston County school districts to outline legislative priorities at forum By SARAH GRUNAU The Daily News Sarah Grunau Reporter Dec 11, 2022 Dec 11, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DICKINSONGalveston County school districts will have an opportunity to present legislative priorities to state lawmakers Wednesday during a Galveston County School Consortium forum.School board trustees will speak on topics of student safety, school funding, teacher and support staff retention and recruitment, local control, student assessment and district accountability.Legislators then will have the opportunity to ask school district officials questions about their presentations.“This is a chance for school board members to address legislators,” Tammy Dowdy, spokeswoman for the Dickinson Independent School District said.Districts involved in the forum are Clear Creek, Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City ISDs.The forum is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Dickinson ISD boardroom, 2218 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. 