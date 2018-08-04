The Texas City Independent School District plans an active shooter drill with several agencies at 7 a.m. Tuesday at La Marque High School, 397 Duroux Road, in La Marque.

Representatives from Texas City and La Marque emergency management, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Texas City Police Department, La Marque Police Department and the Precinct 3 Constable's office will use the campus to conduct various response training scenarios, officials said.

The drill will conclude at about 1 p.m., official said. For information, visit www.tcisd.org or call 409-916-0114.

 — Angela Wilson

